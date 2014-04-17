April 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Listed companies' shareholders that are selling more than 1 percent of released restricted shares in one month will no longer be regarded as abnormal trading activity, according to a new regulation issued by Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its official microblog that it has not started appraisals for IPO issuance, squashing rumours that the commission will restart IPO approvals early as next week.

- Taiwan securities regulators are looking to ease restrictions on mainland Chinese investment in Taiwanese listed firms. It plans to allow mainland investors to hold up to 50 percent stake in Taiwanese firms, sources familiar with the matter told the paper.

- China will grant a tax exemption to several business in culture industry including film making and cable TV broadcasting, a move aimed at supporting the development of the country's nascent culture sector.

ChINA DAILY

- China starts releasing a monthly nonferrous metals price index on Wednesday, as China hopes to increase its influence in global commodity price formation.

- About 60 percent of Chinese companies plan to move their research centres and production bases overseas in five years, roughly doubling from the current percentage of companies having these functions abroad, according an expert survey on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Firms of modern logistics, information, technology and culture industry operating in Qianhai economic zone, a pilot test ground for economic reform in southern Chinese city Shenzhen, will receive a 15 percent corporate tax benefit, according to a document released by Shenzhen tax authorities on Wednesday.

- China will build Asia's biggest business jet exhibition centre in the western province of Shanxi, according to the report of the annual Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition on Wednesday. The centre will display business jets from global manufactures and provide test flights service.

