April 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has launched a research process into the regulation of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) credit channel to achieve better risk management, capital pooling is to be forbidden.

- As of the first quarter of 2014, the 1,917 funds run by 81 fund management companies have lost a sum of 65.8 billion yuan ($10.57 billion), according to data pooled by TX Investment Consulting Co. Ltd, a fund research company.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The draft version of China's Environment Protection Law has been submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, sources said, with more regulation to fight against air pollution and breakthrough in information disclosure mechanism to be expected.

CHINA DAILY

- More police armed with handguns are being deployed nationwide to conduct regular patrols on the streets amid rising concerns over public security, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday. "The presence of armed police will enable immediate responses to emergencies and effectively combat violent crimes," said Yan Zhengbin, deputy director of the ministry's public security management bureau.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A draft version of China's Criminal Law has been submitted to the top legislature, aiming to clearly define that eating endangered animals, or buying them for that or any other purpose, is illegal, sources said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's cabinet is going to authorise 7 supervision teams to 14 local governments to facilitate supporting policies for the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)