April 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has
launched a research process into the regulation of Peer-to-Peer
(P2P) credit channel to achieve better risk management, capital
pooling is to be forbidden.
- As of the first quarter of 2014, the 1,917 funds run by 81
fund management companies have lost a sum of 65.8 billion yuan
($10.57 billion), according to data pooled by TX Investment
Consulting Co. Ltd, a fund research company.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The draft version of China's Environment Protection Law
has been submitted to the Standing Committee of the National
People's Congress, sources said, with more regulation to fight
against air pollution and breakthrough in information disclosure
mechanism to be expected.
CHINA DAILY
- More police armed with handguns are being deployed
nationwide to conduct regular patrols on the streets amid rising
concerns over public security, the Ministry of Public Security
said on Monday. "The presence of armed police will enable
immediate responses to emergencies and effectively combat
violent crimes," said Yan Zhengbin, deputy director of the
ministry's public security management bureau.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- A draft version of China's Criminal Law has been submitted
to the top legislature, aiming to clearly define that eating
endangered animals, or buying them for that or any other
purpose, is illegal, sources said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's cabinet is going to authorise 7 supervision teams
to 14 local governments to facilitate supporting policies for
the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2274 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)