April 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's government will create a 120-billion-yuan ($19.24
billion) fund to support integrated circuit industry, sources
told the newspaper.
- China's domestic tax revenue declined by 37.5 billion yuan
in the first quarter of 2014 after China moved from a business
tax model to a value-added tax policy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese healthcare-focused funds were one of the most
popular funds in the first quarter of the year, according to
data from China's TX Investment Consulting, as China looks to
provide medical services to its near 1.4 billion population.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China is considering easing house purchase restrictions in
some second and third-tier cities, although this is not a
possibility for first-tier cities, said Zhu Baoliang, a
department head at China's State Information Center.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese authorities in the restive northwest region of
Xinjiang have seized hundreds of replica firearms in a crackdown
on guns and explosives, local police told the paper.
- Retail sales in China are expected to grow 13 percent this
year, according to a government think tank, roughly flat with
2013. Retail sales hit 23.4 trillion yuan last year, the Chinese
Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation said.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Chinese cabbies face having their cabs seized if they
operate without a license, according to a new regulation from
the Shanghai People's Congress. Under existing rules drivers are
given a fine or have points taken from their license.
($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan)
