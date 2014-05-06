May 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Regulators are investigating state-owned property
developers, with the real estate business arms of some
enterprises to be eliminated, sources said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Shanghai's state-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission is expected to roll out details of
ownership reform in state-owned enterprises within a month,
sources said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) will start reviewing IPO applications from three
companies that want to list on ChiNext, China's small-cap growth
market board at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
CHINA DAILY
- Genetically modified food research groups in China will
strengthen supervision of GM samples following an alleged case
of theft at a research base in Hainan province on April 11. A
notice from the Ministry of Agriculture last month said stealing
the country's GM technology and seed samples could cause
irreparable damage to the nation.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang unveiled extra aid for Africa
totalling at least $12 billion on May 5, and offered to share
advance technology with the continent to help with the
development of high-speed rail to boost pan-African
communication and development.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Rural residents' 2013 per capita income in China's poor
regions increased by 16.6 percent and 13.4 percent on nominal
and real basis respectively, exceeding the growth rates of the
national average level in rural areas, according to data from
the National Bureau of Statistics. More non-agricultural job
opportunities and a faster pace of wages rising were credited as
the main drivers of the change.
