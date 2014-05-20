May 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will embrace international cooperation in energy,
with an improvement in supply capability and development in the
downstream industries including pipeline construction, oil-gas
storage and product sales to be expected, analysts said. The
development follows the news that Russian President Vladimir
Putin hopes to sign a multi-billion dollar gas agreement with
China during a two-day visit that kicks off on Tuesday
.
- The ongoing ownership reform of China's state-owned
enterprises (SOEs) should not serve as a means for SOEs to
offload bad assets, but as a way to attract profitable
investment from private capital, an editorial said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is going to systematically push forward its capital
market reform process to achieve the long-term effect of reform,
said chief securities regulator Xiao Gang.
- China has moved forward on upgrading its "third board"
over-the-counter market by implementing a trade settlement
system.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Shanghai Shipping Insurance Association has been
granted permission by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CIRC) to be treated as an industry association instead of an
individual company.
CHINA DAILY
- China's army purchased more than 1,000 domestically
manufactured Hongqi (Red Flag) H7 cars, following instructions
issued by the military - approved by Xi Jinping and the Central
Military Commission - in January that said the armed forces were
required to buy domestic auto brands as part of the nationwide
drive to cut waste.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai will accelerate economic restructuring, deepen
reforms and encourage innovation to sustain the city's status as
a leader in China's growth and development, Shanghai Vice Mayor
Tu Guangshao told a media briefing ahead of the Asian summit.
