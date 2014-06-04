SHANGHAI, June 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Land sales revenue for May in 10 major Chinese cities totalled 57.8 billion yuan ($9.24 billion), down 24.6 percent from a year earlier, the first decline in 20 months, according to a report by E-house China R&D Institute.

- Chen Geng, the president of Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd, has resigned, insiders said on Tuesday. Chen Geng, who has held the position for 10 years, is leaving as the company prepares for an initial public offering.

CHINA DAILY

- The state-run newspaper said in an editorial that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for a larger role by Japan in regional security is against the nature of the Self-Defense Forces as defined by the country's constitution.

Abe is not only trying to violate the pacifist constitution of Japan, he is also attempting to expand his unconstitutional moves to the Asia-Pacific, the editorial added.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping told a conference on Tuesday that engineering and technology are strategic options by the human race to cope with global challenges and China should also rely on innovation to drive growth.

($1 = 6.2541 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)