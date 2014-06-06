June 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's regulator said in an exposure draft that it would vigorously promote innovative development in Chinese fund companies by setting up an open and flexible management system.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The National Development and Reform Commission has held a meeting with power firms and will hold another one with industry experts next week, indicating that China is going to further advance electric reforms.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's May Consumer Price Index (CPI) could rebound to 2.5 percent, the newspaper said in its research report, quoting 20 economists.

CHINA DAILY

- China must take an open-minded and pragmatic approach when revising its immigration policy with an eye to retaining foreign talent, the newspaper said in a commentary.

