SHANGHAI Aug 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The 84 fund firms who have already reported their first-half results recorded a combined profit of 9.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to earnings data. Commodities-related funds performed the best.

- China's pharmaceutical sector could see a pick-up in growth over the next few months after a fierce crackdown on corruption and drug pricing dragged on the sector, the official financial paper said, citing private-equity investors.

- Shanghai plans to invest up to 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) every year to support the elderly care industry, according to an official at the Community Health Alliance.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Net profits of 2,380 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies rose 9.4 percent in the first half of the year, according to calculations by the financial newspaper.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Xi'an have withdrawn any limitations on purchasing property because of high numbers of unsold properties.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The trial of former Shanghai health official Huang Fengping began on Thursday, according to the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediated People's Court. Huang is charged with corruption after authorities said he failed to account for over 15 million yuan of cash and property.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for closer cooperation with Russia and other Central Asian countries to combat terrorism.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The United States must understand that China will not turn a blind eye to any outsiders trying to "peep in the window", the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the Party, said in a commentary. The two countries are sparring over a recent near-collision between a Chinese and a U.S. jet.

(1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)