SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese investors complain that they have been largely
left out of Alibaba Group Holding's share listing in
New York, where the Chinese e-commerce leader surged 38 percent
on its first day of trade on Friday, due to government
restrictions.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Chinese banks and capital markets should take more steps
to support the country's services sector, Zhou Xiaochuan,
Governor of the People's Bank of China, said over the weekend at
a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from
the G20 countries in Australia.
- China needs to use a combination of measures to help guide
interest rates lower to support corporate financing, in
particular by small companies, as it tries to boost the slowing
economic growth, the newspaper said in a commentary.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing has become the latest
to ease restrictions on housing purchases as local governments
rush to take steps to boost the property market, which has been
hit by a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued
guidelines to crack down corruption in securities supervisory
organisations, in line with an ongoing official anti-corruption
campaign in the country.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Tropical storm Fund-Wong is set to hit mainland China soon
after one man died as the storm pounded Taiwan with torrential
downpours and powerful winds on Sunday.
People's Daily
- China will use various means to improve "socialist
democratic politics", President Xi Jinping said at a meeting on
political consultancy on Sunday.
