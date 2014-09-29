SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The ruling Communist Party of China and the State Council, the cabinet, in a joint decree banned party and government officials from holding meetings at scenic spots in the latest official move to crack down on corruption.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The government is likely to step up its targeted monetary easing in the fourth quarter of this year after it posted a slew of weak economic data of late, analysts say.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Preparations have been completed for the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect, which will allow investors in the two cities to invest in each other's stock market, after the Shanghai Stock Exchange conducted the third round of tests in its computer system designed for the programme over the weekend.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The value of assets managed by 100-plus Chinese brokerages is expected to exceed 10 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion) next year after it jumped to more than 7 trillion yuan around the end of July from 5 trillion yuan by the end of last year, thanks to the government's efforts to encourage innovations by securities houses.

CHINA DAILY

- Participants at the ongoing Beijing-Tokyo Forum have called upon media professionals in China and Japan to provide a more balanced and objective view of each other's country to help prevent Sino-Japanese relations from deteriorating further.

- Yuan activities are accelerated across European financial centres, including London, Paris and Luxembourg, signalling a big step forward in the internationalisation of the Chinese currency and Europe's crucial role in supporting the process.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- U.S. lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, owned by L Brands Inc, has won 500,000 yuan and a public apology from a Chinese investment management firm that used its trademark at a store and at lingerie shows, a Shanghai court ruled.

