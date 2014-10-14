Oct 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Preparations for the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector programme are complete, and brokerages are applying for trading licenses, according to industry insiders.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's new bank loans is estimated to reach 720-800 billion yuan ($130.61 billion) in September, after a rise in broad money supply, but the growth of trust loan financing may remain at a low level, according to experts.

CHINA DAILY

- China is to unify the safety standards for consumer products from both home and abroad markets in the next three years, said Tian Shihong, the head of the Standardization Administration of China at a work conference.

- Former senior political official Li Daqiu from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was sentenced to 15 years in jail for accepting bribes.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The price of imported milk formula in China will not be affected by fines imposed by the EU on eight European milk exporters for exceeding their production quotas, given global milk supply is adequate, a Chinese expert said.

- Consumer sentiment in Shanghai grew in the third quarter as people were more willing to accept the slow growth in the current economic downturn, according to a research conducted by a local university.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Self discipline and obeying the rules are the keys to grow for the party, according to the commentary in the People's Daily.

($1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan)