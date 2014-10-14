Oct 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Preparations for the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector
programme are complete, and brokerages are applying for trading
licenses, according to industry insiders.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's new bank loans is estimated to reach 720-800
billion yuan ($130.61 billion) in September, after a rise in
broad money supply, but the growth of trust loan financing may
remain at a low level, according to experts.
CHINA DAILY
- China is to unify the safety standards for consumer
products from both home and abroad markets in the next three
years, said Tian Shihong, the head of the Standardization
Administration of China at a work conference.
- Former senior political official Li Daqiu from the Guangxi
Zhuang Autonomous Region was sentenced to 15 years in jail for
accepting bribes.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The price of imported milk formula in China will not be
affected by fines imposed by the EU on eight European milk
exporters for exceeding their production quotas, given global
milk supply is adequate, a Chinese expert said.
- Consumer sentiment in Shanghai grew in the third quarter
as people were more willing to accept the slow growth in the
current economic downturn, according to a research conducted by
a local university.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Self discipline and obeying the rules are the keys to grow
for the party, according to the commentary in the People's
Daily.
($1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan)
