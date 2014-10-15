Oct 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The central government has approved plans by Sichuan province to set up the new Tianfu business district as part of plans to accelerate development in western China.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Luzhou Lao Jiao Co said in a statement that it had filed a lawsuit against the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's Changsha branch after about 150 million yuan ($24.5 million) of the company's deposit was found missing.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The National Development and Reform Commission has suspended approvals of auctioning corporate bonds this week, sources told the newspaper, amid plans to crack down on corruption and irregularities in the bond market.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd entered into an agreement with Tesla Motors Inc for the U.S. carmaker to build at least 400 charging points in business offices of Minsheng Bank and local financial stores in more than 20 Chinese cities.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The 4.5-generation mobile network, which is three to 10 times faster than the 4G network, will be used commercially network in 2016, Huawei Technologies Co said on Tuesday.

CHINA DAILY

- Structured products will be the most popular financial instrument and the United States will be the investment destination of choice for China's wealthy in the coming 12 months, according a report co-released by Julius Baer Group and Bank of China Co Ltd.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Anyone who cares and loves Hong Kong should firmly support the Hong Kong government and allow them to carry out their official duties under the basic laws, a commentary carried by the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1240 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)