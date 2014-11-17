SHANGHAI Nov 17 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bad loans at Chinese banks climbed to 766.9 billion yuan ($125.13 billion) by the end of September, an increase of 72.5 billion yuan from a quarter earlier, according to China's banking regulator. Bad loan ratio stood at 1.16 percent, up 0.09 percentage point.

- Shares of Everbright Securities Co Ltd have been suspended from trading starting Monday, pending announcement of plans for the private placement of shares.

- The first intellectual property (IP) bureau on China's mainland, dealing with all legal issues concerning brands, patents and copyright, opened in the city. So far, these three areas have been handled by different organisations, resulting in complexity in handling IP disputes.

- China will need to rely on capital exports and investment in innovation to drive growth as foreign trade and the domestic property sector, the main engines of the economy, are losing momentum, a leading economist said on Friday. The country is entering a phase where it will use capital exports to drive the overseas growth of its infrastructure-related products and services, such as railways, utilities and machineries.

- China's aviation industry has narrowed its gap with developed countries through persistent innovation, and should advance to new heights through cooperation.

