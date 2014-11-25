SHANGHAI Nov 25 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- In the first three quarters of this year, China's online
insurance business earned 62.2 billion yuan ($10.13 billion),
said Zhou Yanli, vice-president of China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC).
- China has abolished an initial public offering sponsorship
system, according to the latest policy published by the State
Council, or cabinet. Since 2004, Chinese companies seeking IPOs
on the stock exchanges in Shanghai or Shenzhen have been
required to obtain the endorsement of a qualified sponsor,
usually securities firms or investment banks, whose duty is to
make sure financial data and other information provided in IPO
prospectuses are truthful.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The value of total assets of China's insurance industry
was approaching 10 trillion yuan, up 16.4 percent from the
beginning of this year, data published by CIRC showed.
- China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio,
Film and Television said it would simplify the approval process
for mobile games by the end of this year.
- China will promote and help mainland Internet companies to
go public on the A-share market, a Chinese official said in an
interview.
CHINA DAILY
- Eighty percent of China's richest families send their
children abroad to be educated, compared with 1 percent of
Japan's richest families, the Hurun Research Institute reported.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The sarcastic phrase - "APEC blue" - created by Chinese
citizens during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
meeting in Beijing is a warning to the government to speed up
its anti-pollution campaign, the paper said in a commentary.
($1 = 6.1412 yuan)
