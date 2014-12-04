SHANGHAI Dec 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China should allow asset-backed securitization (ABS) products to be issued on stock exchanges, said Yan Qingmin, vice president of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). So far ABS products can only be issued in China's interbank market.

- MeiDu Energy Corp has acquired oil fields in Texas, United States, for $141 million, the company said in a statement.

- China plans to support companies that ease environmental pollution. A recently established 50 billion yuan National Environmental Fund will be used to assist in the implementation of this guidance.

- Given the ignorance of and disregard for China's constitution shown by public officials, state employees should take an oath to abide by the fundamental law, said an editorial in the official paper.

- Over 90 percent of Chinese government websites have security issues. This means there are issues with cyber security in China, said the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, citing an assessment report by China Software Test Center.

