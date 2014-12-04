SHANGHAI Dec 4 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China should allow asset-backed securitization (ABS)
products to be issued on stock exchanges, said Yan Qingmin, vice
president of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). So far
ABS products can only be issued in China's interbank market.
- MeiDu Energy Corp has acquired oil fields in
Texas, United States, for $141 million, the company said in a
statement.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China plans to support companies that ease environmental
pollution. A recently established 50 billion yuan National
Environmental Fund will be used to assist in the implementation
of this guidance.
CHINA DAILY
- Given the ignorance of and disregard for China's
constitution shown by public officials, state employees should
take an oath to abide by the fundamental law, said an editorial
in the official paper.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Over 90 percent of Chinese government websites have
security issues. This means there are issues with cyber security
in China, said the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party,
citing an assessment report by China Software Test Center.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(1 US dollar = 6.1499 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)