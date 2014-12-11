SHANGHAI Dec 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Year-end liquidity pressures to meet regulatory requirements have pushed China's five biggest state-owned commercial banks, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China , China Construction Bank, and Bank of Communications to raise their deposit interest rates by a maximum of 20 percent to encourage people to deposit money.

- China Merchants Bank said Anbang Insurance Group has increased its stake in the bank to 10 percent. Anbang will continue to expand its position in China Merchants through a private placement over the next twelve months, it said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The recent fluctuation in China's stock market might mark the end of a recent sharp rise in brokerage stocks, but the market is still bullish and capital is likely to keep chasing sectors seen to be supported by government policy, the newspaper said in a front-page commentary.

CHINA DAILY

- China will put out a major reform plan for its state-owned enterprises early next year to help these firms expand globally, modernize their management and become more innovative, the secretary-general of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said on Wednesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)