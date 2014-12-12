SHANGHAI Dec 12 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- One of China's key commodities exchanges will start a
night trading trial from Friday. The trial in the northern
Chinese city of Zhengzhou will initially include white sugar,
cotton, methanol, rape seed and petrol-based chemical PTA, the
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Profits in China's steel industry are expected to reach
over 28 billion yuan ($4.52 billion) this year, the China Iron
and Steel Association said.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's securities regulator will check the margin trading
businesses of a total of 40 brokerages to probe for any
irregularities, several brokerage sources told the newspaper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's consumer watchdog received more than 1,400
complaints in the second half of November after the Singles Day
shopping spree on Nov. 11. Consumers complained about bogus
discounts and poor after-sales service.
CHINA DAILY
- China is investigating 31 officials for involvement in
three coal mine accidents dating back to 2009 that were either
hidden or falsely reported, the Supreme People's Procuratorate
said on Thursday.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.1881 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)