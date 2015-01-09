SHANGHAI Jan 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's securities watchdog will step up measures against market manipulation, insider trading and other illegal behaviour, according to two revised regulations released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

- China will give preferential tax policies to firms that invest in non-monetary assets in a bid to support mergers and reorganization of enterprises, the CSRC and the State Administration of Taxation said in an announcement.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Institutions in Shanghai's banking sector had total net assets of 11 trillion yuan ($1.77 trillion) by the end of November last year, according to the city's banking regulator. This was up almost 14 percent from a year earlier.

CHINA DAILY

- China is pushing to make potatoes a staple food to address a shortage of irrigation water for farming. Potatoes, which require less water than grains, will make up to 30 percent of the materials used to make breads, steamed buns and noodles, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

- China's Ministry of Agriculture is launching measures to support dairy farmers who have been hit hard by plunging milk prices, according to an internal circular from the ministry this week. Some dairy farmers have gone as far as pouring milk down the drain and culling dairy herds.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange has banned individual investors from investing in bonds issued by small and medium-sized enterprises via private placement offerings, as Beijing looks to curb the risks of corporate defaults.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)