CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has renewed medium-term
lending facilities (MLF) that are set to expire soon to support
liquidity in the interbank money markets amid a run of IPOs, the
newspaper reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the
matter.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China CNR Corp Ltd has signed a contract with
Argentina to make 20 diesel locomotives for the country's
railway, the newspaper reported, citing a statement posted on
the company's official website on Tuesday.
- China's second-largest property firm, Poly Real Estate
Group Co Ltd, has left its parent company - Gree
Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai - to become part
of a firm owned by the Zhuhai local government in order to
fulfil state-owned enterprise reform requirements, the newspaper
reported, citing a statement on the company's website.
CHINA DAILY
- China plans to further encourage the use of real
identities online to ensure a safer online environment,
according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.
- Coca-Cola will cut jobs in China as part of a
global layoff program to simplify the company's structure, it
said in a statement.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The anti-corruption drive is a priority for the Communist
Party of China, the party's mouthpiece said in a commentary on
Wednesday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the party to
deepen the battle with corruption at a conference on Tuesday.
