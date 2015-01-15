SHANGHAI Jan 15 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- A total of 106 billion yuan ($17.11 billion) flowed from
bank accounts to security accounts, data from the China
Securities Investor Protection Funds showed.
- China's state council and the central military commission
allowed Chendu, a major city in Western China, to invest 69.3
billion yuan to build a new airport, which will be the third
city in China to boast two airports.
SECURITIES NEWS
- The People's Bank of China might launch long-term lending
facilities (LLF) after using medium-term lending facilities
(MLF) to ease market liquidity, the newspaper said in a
commentary.
CHINA DAILY
- China will strengthen law enforcement cooperation with
Turkey to foil terrorist suspects from the restive Xinjiang
Uygur autonomous region entering Turkey illegally. China is
concerned such emigrants will travel to other middle-eastern
countries to gain training to conduct attacks in China.
- The newspaper, in an editorial, called for an end to taxi
monopolies on car transit services, following widespread strikes
by taxi drivers over high fees paid to cab companies and the
increasing popularity of car hailing apps like Uber.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Veterinarians are trying to save a critically ill giant
panda in Shaanxi province after a measles-like virus killed two
of the bears in captivity.
