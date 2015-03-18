SHANGHAI, March 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A plan for three trial free-trade zones in the Chinese cities of Guangdong, Tianjin and Fujian has been passed to the State Council for review, a spokesman for the country's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

CHINA DAILY

- China is planning third-party audits of foreign assets owned by the country's powerful state-owned enterprises, according to a notice from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on Tuesday.

- Chinese eastern metropolis Shanghai will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) on environmental protection over the next three years, according to the city's government.

- A Chinese local government has approved Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co Ltd's purchase of a 49.9 percent stake in France's fourth-largest airport, Toulouse-Blagnac.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese authorities have arrested a man who allegedly cheated investors out of 30 million yuan (US$4.8 million) through a spurious foreign exchange trading scheme, Shanghai district prosecutors said on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)