SHANGHAI, March 20 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Technical matters for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
scheme have been solved, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary, John
Tsang Chun-wah, said, adding that he hoped it could start around
the middle of this year.
- China Development Bank said it would provide 90 billion
yuan ($14.53 billion) in loans to support major water power
construction projects.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is exploring
setting up a platform to regulate the country's agriculture
insurance sector, the newspaper reported, citing the government
body.
- China Minsheng Investment Co Ltd is exploring entering the
insurance sector by investing in Dubon Insurance, a firm based
in the country's north-east Jilin province, unnamed sources told
the newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
- The State Council is poised to approve the merger of
China's two nuclear giants soon, which will likely lead to
consolidation in the sector and encourage overseas ventures, the
newspaper reported, citing industry sources.
21ST CENTURY HERALD
- Issuance of debt securities fell 8.5 percent year-on-year
in February, while money market transaction volumes rose 61.7
percent, the People's Bank of China said.
- Russia may need to extend the construction period for its
east Siberian gas line to China, which was originally estimated
to be completed in 2017, sources told the newspaper.
($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi)
