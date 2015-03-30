SHANGHAI, March 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's monetary policies are unconventional during the "new normal" period, which means liquidity is ample but the government has to continue monetary easing as the country faces pressure to achieve its goal of 7 percent GDP growth in the first quarter, said Chen Yulu, member of the monetary policy committee of People's Bank of China.

- China's medium and large-scale steel companies continued to post losses in the first quarter of this year, which indicates increasing pressures due to the slowdown in the economy.

- A total of 1,029 listed companies released their annual financial results. Net profit increased by 1.74 trillion yuan ($279.99 billion) or 5.7 percent in 2014, data from Wind Information, a domestic financial data provider, showed.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Pacific Insurance Group's net profit grew 19.3 percent in 2014, its annual report showed on Monday.

- China's over-the-counter Beijing equity board reached transaction volumes of over 6.5 billion yuan last week, another all time high, according to eastmoney.com's CHOICE data service.

- The Shanghai bond clearing house will begin implementing centralized clearing to the interbank market on Monday, in accordance with a decision announced in February.

CHINA DAILY

- China will need about 10,000 new light aircraft within the next five years to accommodate the general aviation expansion, said Pan Liwu, executive vice-president of AVIC International Holding Corp, a state-controlled aviation firm.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)