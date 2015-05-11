SHANGHAI May 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The amount of asset-backed securities (ABS) issued this year will exceed the total amount from the past nine years, Chen Fei, an official from the country's stock regulator, said on Saturday.

- More than 60 percent of listed companies, who have already reported their first-half results, were profitable, the paper said citing a local consultancy.

