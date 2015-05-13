SHANGHAI May 13 Chinese newspapers available in
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's State Council issued a directive recently to boost
exports, and some relevant departments have sped up the
development of cross-border e-commerce.
- China will encourage entrepreneurship to allow private
capital investment amid economic slowdown, Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said at a meeting in Xiamen.
SECURITIES TIMES
- System preparations for Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect
scheme will be ready by the end of July, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia said at a meeting.
CHINA DAILY
- China will push forward administrative reforms to
streamline business process with the help of big data and cloud
computing, Premier Li Keqiang said on a teleconference on
Tuesday.
- The number of individuals and companies suing government
departments in Beijing more than doubled in 2014 from a year
earlier.
