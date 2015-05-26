May 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in China have seen their profit margin fell 5.7 percent in the first four months compared with the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.

- More than 270 companies that are listed on China's leading OTC board, the New Third Board, have raised fund of over 25 billion yuan ($4.03 billion) in May, the paper calculated.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Brokerages should strengthen their management on higher-risk margin trading businesses, said Zhang Yujun, assistant chairman at China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp said it would withdraw last year's refinancing plan of 4.5 billion yuan, and take out a new plan to raise 7.5 billion yuan instead. Jia Yueting, the founder and the chairman of the company, said he would reduce his shareholding in the next six months by less than 8 percent, or some exceeding 10 billion yuan.

