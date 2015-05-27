May 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share stock markets hit 2,621,395 last week, up 10.1 percent
from a week earlier, and the number of actively traded accounts
rose 10 percent, data from China Securities Depository and
Clearing Corporation Limited showed.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Zijin Mining Group Co will resume trading on
Wednesday and it plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61
billion) to invest in overseas gold and copper mines.
CHINA DAILY
- China will never pursue expansion, and its military policy
is "defensive in nature," the paper said in an editorial after
the country released a policy document issued by the State
Council on Tuesday.
- Yanji, a city in the eastern Jilin province, has opened a
"morality" bank for people to open accounts and collect moral
points in exchange for free services such as haircuts and home
cleaning, the paper said, citing a community official.
($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)