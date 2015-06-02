June 2 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The average new home price in 100 Chinese cities has resumed growth in May, inching up 0.45 percent, according to the latest report published by China Index Academy on Monday.

- On June 1, China kicked off reforms in auto insurance business in six provinces including Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guangxi and Chongqing.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China General Nuclear Power Holding Corp, the country's biggest nuclear energy firm by installed capacity, has recently signed a cooperation agreement with the ASEAN Center for Energy, in a bid to promote the establishment of a clean energy centre.

- The newspaper estimates that at the current pace of growth, China's margin financing could hit its ceiling in just 2-1/2 months, based on a proposal to cap the business at four times a brokerage's net asset.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co Ltd will jointly launch an index tracking stocks benefiting from China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative on June 24, the paper reported, citing an official statement by China Securities Index Co Ltd on Tuesday.

- China is expected to issue bonds backed by proceeds from major disaster insurance policies.

CHINA DAILY

- The expanded free trade zone in Shanghai will loosen employment policies for overseas candidates and give international students the opportunity to work in the zone, said the head of the Pudong New Area, Sun Jiwei. The zone will also cancel the age ceiling.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- People's Daily, the Communist Party's mouthpiece, said in an editorial that as China is deepening reform in the country's economic structure as growth slows, and the key is to keep calm and resist the temptation to step on the accelerator.

