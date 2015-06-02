June 2 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The average new home price in 100 Chinese cities has
resumed growth in May, inching up 0.45 percent, according to the
latest report published by China Index Academy on Monday.
- On June 1, China kicked off reforms in auto insurance
business in six provinces including Heilongjiang, Shandong,
Guangxi and Chongqing.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China General Nuclear Power Holding Corp, the
country's biggest nuclear energy firm by installed capacity, has
recently signed a cooperation agreement with the ASEAN Center
for Energy, in a bid to promote the establishment of a clean
energy centre.
- The newspaper estimates that at the current pace of
growth, China's margin financing could hit its ceiling in just
2-1/2 months, based on a proposal to cap the business at four
times a brokerage's net asset.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index
Co Ltd will jointly launch an index tracking stocks benefiting
from China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative on June 24, the
paper reported, citing an official statement by China Securities
Index Co Ltd on Tuesday.
- China is expected to issue bonds backed by proceeds from
major disaster insurance policies.
CHINA DAILY
- The expanded free trade zone in Shanghai will loosen
employment policies for overseas candidates and give
international students the opportunity to work in the zone, said
the head of the Pudong New Area, Sun Jiwei. The zone will also
cancel the age ceiling.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- People's Daily, the Communist Party's mouthpiece, said in
an editorial that as China is deepening reform in the country's
economic structure as growth slows, and the key is to keep calm
and resist the temptation to step on the accelerator.
