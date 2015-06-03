SHANGHAI, June 3 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's insurance regulator has urged insurance firms in
Hubei, Chongqing and Jiangsu provinces to provide quick claim
services and show "humanity and care" for people affected by a
passenger boat that capsized on the Yangtze river, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said.
- Around $4.5 billion of overseas capital flowed into
China's stock market during the week of May 21-27, marking the
biggest weekly overseas capital inflows since 2000, according to
a research note by a domestic brokerage firm.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China has launched a "parallel imports" pilot scheme in
the Tianjin free-trade zone, allowing selected auto dealers to
sell cars without authorisation from foreign carmakers,
according to the Tianjin Municipal Commission of Commerce.
CHINA DAILY
- Airports in China have strengthened quarantine inspections
on inbound passengers from countries that have confirmed cases
of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), airport authorities
in Beijing and Guangzhou said on Tuesday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should build a flexible and efficient mechanism to
deal with public emergencies, the newspaper which acts as a
mouthpiece for the Communist Party said in an editorial on
Wednesday, after a cruise boat carrying more than 400 people
sank in China's Yangtze River on Monday.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Extreme weather, storms and driving rain in eastern China
led to over 500 flights in Shanghai being cancelled or delayed
on Tuesday, the city's airport authority said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)