SHANGHAI, July 2 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved two airport projects worth 23 billion yuan ($3.71 billion). It has approved 800 billion yuan in projects so far in the first half of this year.

- Mobile handset and television maker TCL Corp said it has repurchased some of the company's shares from public individual investors for 79.5 million yuan.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China may not cut interest rates in the second half of this year and the central bank has a leeway of 100 basis points to cut reserved requirement ratio by this year, Ding Shuang, head of Great China research department Standard Chartered Bank, said in an interview.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Some listed companies repurchased stakes to stem further falls in their own share prices as the stock market tumbled, with even some suspending share trading or delaying the resumption of trading, the newpaper reported.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The contract value of foreign-funded projects in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone rose five times from a year ago to $23.5 billion by the end of May, according to Shang Yuying, chairwoman of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

CHINA DAILY

- Alibaba-backed Sesame Credit Management said it has teamed up with China's Supreme Court to pressure people to comply with court verdicts.

($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)