- Galaxy Securities has recently applied to China Securities Finance Corp, the state-run margin lender, for 100 billion yuan ($16.11 billion) of credit quota to buy shares, said Chen Youan, the chairman of Galaxy Securities, who also serves as the vice-president in China's Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

- Investors put in 720 million yuan in the country's mutual funds on Thursday, according to industry data, the paper reported. Analysts said the net inflows indicate retail investors have regained confidence in China's stock market.

- China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd plans to buy 50 Boeing 737 aircraft for more than 27.8 billion yuan ($4.48 billion) by 2019, the company said in a statement on Friday.

- The "Stabilization Fund" initiated by China's central bank and China Securities Finance Corp to stabilise the tumbling stock market should not be considered as the way to pull up the key indexes or the price of any share, according to an editorial in the paper.

