CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Investment in China's robotic industry could exceed 100
billion yuan ($16.10 billion) between 2014 and 2020, the
newspaper reported, citing the National Development and Reform
Commission.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) suggested
insurance funds should not sell off their investments in the
equity market in the near term, unnamed sources told the
newspaper.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) Zhang Wanchun may become the president of China
Minsheng Bank, the newspaper said, citing several
Minsheng Bank sources.
CHINA DAILY
- The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) should not undermine
the role of the World Trade Organisation in global trade
liberalisation, the newspaper said in an editorial, noting that
one of the problems in negotiations is the extremely high
standards set by countries for trade blocs.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The fall of former military leader Guo Boxiong has
demonstrated the Chinese government is determined to purge
corruption, the newspaper said in its commentary. "One demon
killed, all demons deterred, the article was quoted as saying."
