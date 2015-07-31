July 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Investment in China's robotic industry could exceed 100 billion yuan ($16.10 billion) between 2014 and 2020, the newspaper reported, citing the National Development and Reform Commission.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) suggested insurance funds should not sell off their investments in the equity market in the near term, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Zhang Wanchun may become the president of China Minsheng Bank, the newspaper said, citing several Minsheng Bank sources.

CHINA DAILY

- The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) should not undermine the role of the World Trade Organisation in global trade liberalisation, the newspaper said in an editorial, noting that one of the problems in negotiations is the extremely high standards set by countries for trade blocs.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The fall of former military leader Guo Boxiong has demonstrated the Chinese government is determined to purge corruption, the newspaper said in its commentary. "One demon killed, all demons deterred, the article was quoted as saying."

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)