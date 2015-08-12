SHANGHAI Aug 12 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The National Development and Reform Commission said it
plans to invest 26.5 billion yuan ($4.19 billion) in water
pollution processing projects in 18 cities or provinces. The key
projects include sewage treatment, sludge treatment and trash
disposal.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Three listed units of the Aviation Industry Corporation of
China have sought trading halt, citing a pending announcement,
prompting some market analysts to speculate a possible
reorganisation.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- More than 200 companies are waiting for approval to list
on the board for emerging industry companies and about half of
these have met listing requirements, unnamed sources told the
newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese airlines ranked among the world's least punctual
airlines last month, said a report from Chinese organisation
Civil Aviation Data Analysis that tracked 103 major global
carriers.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's State Council has urged all employers, including
government agencies, to give staff paid time off on Friday
afternoons during the summer months to boost tourism.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)