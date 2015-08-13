Aug 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- There is currently no basis for a sustained depreciation
trend for the yuan, according to a statement released Wednesday
by the People's Bank of China.
China's economy is still growing relatively fast, the trade
balance remains favourable, yuan internationalisation and
financial sector opening have accelerated this year, foreign
currency reserves are plentiful, and markets have already priced
in the Federal Reserve's likely interest rate hike, the central
bank said.
CHINA DAILY
- More than 60 people are missing after being buried in a
landslide at a mining site in Shaanxi province on Wednesday,
according to the information office of Shanyang county.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Fiscal expenditures grew much faster than tax revenue in
July, according to data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of
Finance. Expenditures grew 24.1 percent year on year, while
revenue only increased 12.5 percent.
