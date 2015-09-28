SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China has seen a jump in major company restructuring deals this year as the country looks to reform its giant state-owned enterprises. The combined value of restructuring deals on the Shanghai exchange is around 247 billion yuan ($39 billion), up 186 percent against 2014, according to exchange data.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese watchdog the State Administration of Industry and Commerce (SAIC) pinpointed 10 adverts on Sunday as violating rules about using celebrities to mislead shoppers. The country is trying to boost consumer protection rules.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Major shareholders at 1,310 listed companies have increased their holdings and 157 companies have bought back shares since the stock market started to crash in mid-June, according to a survey by the newspaper.

- Stock futures investors are turning to the commodities futures market due to trading crackdowns, the official newspaper said. Trading volumes for stock index futures has dropped from 3.2 million per day at the end of June to 17,284 on Sept. 25.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese embassies have been trying to rein in unruly tourists ahead of the week-long national holiday which begins this week. Embassies, including in Thailand and Canada, posted notices on their websites warnings travelers to avoid loud arguments and refrain from drawing graffiti.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

China's economic prospects are still "bright" despite a growth slowdown and volatile markets, the paper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party said in a commentary. Growth will remain "steady" and there is no basis for continued yuan depreciation, it added.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)