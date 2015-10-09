Oct 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Around 60 percent of the Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses predict they will turn a profit in the third quarter, according to the filings of more than 1,000 firms.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai's Free Trade Zone (FTZ) has attracted 1,959 foreign-invested enterprises in the first eight months of the year, a Ministry of Commerce official said on Thursday.

CHINA DAILY

- The Chinese winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize for medicine, Tu Youyou, said on Thursday the malaria drug she discovered, artemisinin, had its roots in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). TCM, which dates back thousands of years, has a fast-growing market in China.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd is ramping up recruitment of high school students to meet a severe shortage of pilots, a senior company official told the newspaper. Industry insiders say shortage of pilots is a potential obstacle to the expansion of the country's aviation industry.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

($1 = 6.3645 yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)