SHANGHAI Oct 13 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Zhongguancun, currently an electronics retail area in Beijing, will be transformed into a haven for startups in the next 3-5 years, the paper reported.

- Since the beginning of this year to Oct. 12, 408 corporate bonds have been issued, with a total value 426.79 billion yuan ($67.44 billion), an increase of 303.3 percent from the same period last year.

- China has attracted 584.74 billion yuan in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the first nine months of this year, up 9 percent over the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

- The automobile antitrust guide is expected to be released at the end of this month, said the Price Monitoring Bureau of the National Development and Reform Commission in a meeting held on Oct. 9. The guide will be handed over to the State Council in June.

($1 = 6.3283 Chinese yuan)