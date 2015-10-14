SHANGHAI Oct 14 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Insurance Regulatory Commission said it has approved Taikang Life Insurance Co. Ltd's (IPO-TKLI.HK) change of shareholders. This is the fifth time the company has changed its shareholders in two years.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Chinese cities will be required to complete investigations into water pollution by the end of this year, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said. It said the proportion of polluted water should be controlled below 10 percent by the end of 2020 and cleaned up by 2030.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- More than 400 suspended listed companies have not resumed trading at Oct. 13, according to calculations made by the newspaper. About 91 of the firms have been suspended since July after China's stock market slump, it said.

- The local government of Xinjiang Autonomous Region on Tuesday said during a meeting that it plans to reduce limitations on the economy to improve the development of the private sector.

CHINA DAILY

- Competition for white-collar jobs heated up in the third quarter with more than 35 job seekers on average vying for the same position, compared to 29 percent in the previous quarter, Chinese human resources website Zhaopin.com said.

($1 = 6.3283 Chinese yuan)