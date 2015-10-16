SHANGHAI Oct 16 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- There are no long-term devaluation pressures on China's
currency, the renminbi, the head of the central bank's economic
research division Yao Yudong said on Thursday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Over 60 percent of Chinese firms listed on the Small and
Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Board forecast an increase in net
profits for the January-September period, according to an
analysis of company filings by the official paper.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Around 677 Internet loan platforms have faced
difficulties, withdrawing deposits or other issues since 2015,
according to a recent report from online loans portal
www.wangdaizhijia.com.
CHINA DAILY
- China needs to support new areas of economic growth to
counter downward pressure from some traditional industries,
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at a meeting of ministers and
officials on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China now has more dollar billionaires than the United
States, according to the Hurun Rich List 2015 published on
Thursday. Real estate tycoon Wang Jianlin overtook Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma as China's richest man.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)