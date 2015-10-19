SHANGHAI Oct 19 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The total revenue of 22 listed brokerages in September
fell 12.59 percent from August to 14.13 billion yuan ($2.22
billion) the paper reported. Net profit fell 19.72 percent
on-month to 5.16 billion yuan.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Sinosteel may default on bond payments due on Oct. 20, the
paper reported, in what may be the first steel company to breach
a bond market contract. The bonds had a coupon rate of 5.30
percent and a total of 2 billion yuan worth of bonds were
issued. Early in July, the firm's bond credit rating was lowered
from AA- to BB.
CHINA DAILY
- The U.S. has deliberately played up China's construction
efforts on the disputed Nansha Islands in the South China Sea,
according to an editorial in the paper. Washington's intention
is to mislead the public and shrug off responsibility for
raising tensions with China, it said.
- China's economists support reducing next year's GDP target
to 6.5 percent, the paper said, ahead of a top leaders'
conference to be held later this month. The lowest suggested
growth rate was 6 percent.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Railway issued its seventh series of seven-year
construction bonds, in line with expectations, said the paper.
The rate for the bonds is 5.18 percent, slightly higher than the
average of 4.50 to 5.50 percent.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3283 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)