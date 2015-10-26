Oct 26 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Shanghai's urban and rural residents will have access to basic medical insurance from 2016, the local government said. Funding per capita for rural residents will be raised from 2,000 yuan ($315) to over 3,000 yuan, the same level as urban residents.

- 181 A share-listed firms have changed their names so far this year, according to calculations from financial data provider Wind. Analysts said the name-change fever helped to fuel the bullish market in the first-half.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Fifty-six funds have suffered a total loss of 370 billion yuan ($58.28 billion) according to their third quarter reports, partly due to the stock market slump during that period, according to TX Investment Consulting.

CHINA DAILY

- China needs to forge ahead with reform, rather than introduce continual financial stimulus measures, to ease the country's economic woes, Wu Jinglian, researcher at the State Council Development Research center, was quoted as saying.

- The total number of companies listed on China's New Third Board may exceed 6,000 by the end of this year, up from 3,772, raising the probability of the regulator rolling out new rules, analysts said.

