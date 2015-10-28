Oct 28 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Israel may make it more easier for Chinese residents to go
to Israel, possibly granting 10-year visas, said Silvan Shalom,
vice prime minister and interior minister of Israel, at a forum
in Shanghai on Tuesday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's mutual funds suffered a total loss of 650.3
billion yuan ($102.38 billion) in the third quarter, the highest
quarterly loss on record, according to TX Investment Consulting.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
suffered a foreign exchange loss of 428 million yuan ($67.38
million) in the third quarter, and attributed the loss to the
wobbling currency rate in August.
CHINA DAILY
- Coretronic Corp, a Taiwan-based maker of touch
screen panels for Apple Inc, is halting production at
one of its China facilities in Nanjing due to dwindling iPad
sales, a company official said.
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan)
