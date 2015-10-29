SHANGHAI Oct 29 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The finance ministry's supervision office said on
Wednesday it would investigate local governments to see whether
they had disclosed their final accounts, and would publish the
results of the investigation.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said
unaudited oil and gas sales revenue fell 32.3 percent to 36.3
billion yuan ($5.71 billion) in the third quarter from the same
period a year earlier.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- An investigation of 96 domestic tourism routes found
"serious problems" in nearly three-quarters of them, according
to a report by China Consumer Association released on Wednesday
without giving details.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China does not stir up trouble but it is also not timid
and the Chinese people will not stand for anyone violating
China's sovereignty, said an editorial that called on the United
States to stop harming peace and stability in the South China
Sea.
($1 = 6.3588 yuan)
