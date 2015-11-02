Nov 2 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Average house prices in 100 of China's big cities rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, 0.02 percent higher than the rise in September, according to a report published by the China Index Academy on Sunday.

- Ninety-three new companies were listed in China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 13 less than the previous week, according to calculations by NEEQ. However, trading volume over the same period increased 0.9 percent to 28.23 billion yuan ($4.47 billion).

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's movie industry posted a 50.39 percent jump in total revenue to 33 billion yuan over January to September, compared with the same period in 2014, according to China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

- Total assets under management overseen by Chinese securities companies in the third-quarter increased 720.0 billion yuan, up 7 percent compared with the second-quarter, according to the Asset Management Association of China.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Central Huijin Investment Ltd, China Securities Finance Corp Ltd and a project held by 10 funds, which are known as "National Team", held shares of 1,365 listed companies by the end of Sept. 30, about half of all listed companies in China, according to the paper's calculation based on companies' third-quarter reports.

