Nov 5 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The authorities will reform state-owned companies and avoid direct intervention in the market, China finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday to illustrate the State Council's earlier announcement on state-enterprise reform.

- China stock investors' confidence index rose 7.8 percent to 55.3 in October from the previous month, according to China Securities Investor Protection Fund Co Ltd.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- A group of Chinese navy ships arrived on Tuesday at U.S. Naval Station Mayport for the first time, kicking off a five-day visit which is part of a global voyage, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Chinese producers and overseas buyers at the autumn Canton Fair, which ended on Wednesday, signed contracts worth $27 billion, down 7.4 percent from last fall and the lowest since 2004, according to Canton Fair's official data.

- China's online retail sales rose 36.2 percent year-on-year to 2.6 trillion yuan ($410.37 billion) in the period from January to September, accounting for around 12 percent of the country's total retail sales, said Shen Danyang, the spokesman of Ministry of Commerce.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission has been inspecting the financials of state-owned companies directly controlled by the central government, it said on its website on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY

- The upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will send a powerful message of common commitment to peace even if it does not produce anything tangible, and it may pave the way for similar meetings in the future, an editorial said.

($1 = 6.3357 yuan)