Nov 5 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not
checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The authorities will reform state-owned companies and
avoid direct intervention in the market, China finance ministry
said in a statement on Wednesday to illustrate the State
Council's earlier announcement on state-enterprise reform.
- China stock investors' confidence index rose 7.8 percent
to 55.3 in October from the previous month, according to China
Securities Investor Protection Fund Co Ltd.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- A group of Chinese navy ships arrived on Tuesday at U.S.
Naval Station Mayport for the first time, kicking off a five-day
visit which is part of a global voyage, according to the Xinhua
News Agency.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Chinese producers and overseas buyers at the autumn Canton
Fair, which ended on Wednesday, signed contracts worth $27
billion, down 7.4 percent from last fall and the lowest since
2004, according to Canton Fair's official data.
- China's online retail sales rose 36.2 percent year-on-year
to 2.6 trillion yuan ($410.37 billion) in the period from
January to September, accounting for around 12 percent of the
country's total retail sales, said Shen Danyang, the spokesman
of Ministry of Commerce.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission has been inspecting the financials of state-owned
companies directly controlled by the central government, it said
on its website on Wednesday.
CHINA DAILY
- The upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping
and Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will send a powerful message
of common commitment to peace even if it does not produce
anything tangible, and it may pave the way for similar meetings
in the future, an editorial said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3357 yuan)
