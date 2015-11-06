Nov 6 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's National Development and Reform Commission is planning to adjust service prices in sectors that provide public services, such as the healthcare and natural gas industries, it said in a statement on Thursday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Net profit from China's environment protection industry declined 17.63 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, according to calculations from financial data provider Wind. Return to growth is expected in the fourth quarter.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Most listed brokerage companies achieved revenue and net profit gains in October, with nine inking more than 100 percent net profit growth, according to the paper's calculation based on the companies' financial reports.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom recently discussed plans to cooperate and share one 4G base station, a source told the paper.

- Thirty-three specific plans will be published and practiced in 2016, alongside the country's "Made in China 2025" strategy, said Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

CHINA DAILY

- China has surpassed Canada to become the United States's top trade partner for the first time, the U.S. Department of Commerce's January-September figures showed.

- Almost 200 grassroot-level officials who were involved in 175 corruption cases over the past five years have been handed jail sentences, prosecutors in Shanghai said on Thursday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....