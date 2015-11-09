Nov 9 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China will encourage and support agricultural-linked firms
to seek financing through stock market listings, debt issuance,
mergers and restructuring, Yao Gang, deputy chairman, China
securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a conference on
Saturday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange plans to restrict trading
suspensions for listed firms to a period of five months,
according to a statement from the bourse. The country saw a rush
of trading suspensions after a market crash started in June.
- China needs to maintain at least 6.52 percent economic
growth over the next five years to realize 7 percent GDP growth
this year, Xu Lin, a senior planning official, at the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese courts should make ecological protection a
"priority" when handling cases involving damage to the
environment, according to Jiang Bixin, vice president of the
country's Supreme People's Court.
- Only one in 10 Chinese couples in Beijing, who are
eligible under current rules to apply to have a second child
have chosen to do so, according to data released on Friday by
Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning.
