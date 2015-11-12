Nov 12 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China's total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 2.8 trillion yuan ($439.75 billion) in October with an 11 percent nominal year-on-year growth, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of the People's Republic of China.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Tmall shopping site saw trading turnover break 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) in merely 12.28 minutes on Wednesday, according to data on Alibaba's official Weibo microblog.

- The area of commercial buildings for sale by the end of October in China hit a record high of 686.3 million square meters, 2,122 square meters higher than a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics of the People's Republic of China said in a report.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's actual use of foreign capital reached 639.42 billion yuan ($100.42 billion) in the first 10 months with a year-on-year growth of 8.6 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

CHINA DAILY

- China Overseas Port Holding Co Ltd, the state-owned company operating the Gwadar port in Pakistan, received a 43-year lease to set up a special economic zone spread over 152 hectares at the deepwater port.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)