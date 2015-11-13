GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
Nov 13 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Bad loans at China's commercial banks rose to 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.4 billion) by end of September, an increase of 94.4 billion yuan against the previous quarter. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.59 percent, according to company filings.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Total electricity consumption in October fell 0.24 percent versus 2014, a National Development and Reform Commission spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it was linked to a decline in energy-intensive industries.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese police have detained more than 900 people in a six-month-long crackdown against online crime, said Ministry of Public Security on Thursday.
- China will penalize over 110 companies, based in northeast China, who failed to reduce pollution levels, the country's environment watchdog said on Thursday. Some cities in the northeast region saw a spike in air pollutants, over 50 times the level considered safe by World Health Organization.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai police said on Thursday they had detained a man for allegedly defrauding U.S. ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies of 90,000 yuan ($14,131), by providing rides for fake passengers to claim bonus payments from the firm.
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.