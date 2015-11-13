Nov 13 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Bad loans at China's commercial banks rose to 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.4 billion) by end of September, an increase of 94.4 billion yuan against the previous quarter. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.59 percent, according to company filings.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Total electricity consumption in October fell 0.24 percent versus 2014, a National Development and Reform Commission spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it was linked to a decline in energy-intensive industries.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese police have detained more than 900 people in a six-month-long crackdown against online crime, said Ministry of Public Security on Thursday.

- China will penalize over 110 companies, based in northeast China, who failed to reduce pollution levels, the country's environment watchdog said on Thursday. Some cities in the northeast region saw a spike in air pollutants, over 50 times the level considered safe by World Health Organization.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai police said on Thursday they had detained a man for allegedly defrauding U.S. ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies of 90,000 yuan ($14,131), by providing rides for fake passengers to claim bonus payments from the firm.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)