SECURITIES TIMES

- China's four major state-owned banks - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank - lent 35.69 trillion yuan ($5.60 trillion) in October, 65.6 billion yuan less than September, which was the first decline in their total loans since 2009, according to the central bank.

- The average revenue of listed companies on National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) board, known as New Third Board, increased 13.65 percent year-on-year, much higher than the growth in small and medium enterprise (SME) board and ChiNext, said Wang Juanfeng, Deputy General Manager, NEEQ.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Yirendai, subsidiary of CreditEase company, presented an Initial Public Offering prospectus in the U.S. on Tuesday, saying it planned to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, seeking $100 million financing. It may become the first domestic P2P company to list outside China.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The trading volume in exports and imports during January to October this year dropped 8.5 percent as compared with last year, with imports down 15.7 percent and exports down 2.5 percent, according to General Administration of Customs of China.

- China's investors conducted external non-financial investment in 152 countries and regions between January and October, with a total value of $95.21 billion, up 16.3 percent year-on-year, according to General Administration of Customs of China.

CHINA DAILY

- The U.S. is doomed to fail in its designs by instigating ASEAN countries to challenge China's maritime rights in the South China Sea, said an opinion piece, written by deputy director of a State Oceanic Administration-linked marine affairs institute.

(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)